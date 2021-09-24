Boondocks Gang, Ethic and J. Cole top this week’s new music list

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Featuring “Sweety” by Yemi Alade.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, we feature Jux who just released the music video to his song, “Sina Neno”, that many of his fans assume was written for his ex Vanessa Mdee.  Additionally, this week we feature Gengetone heavyweights Ethic Entertainment with their new song “Fanya” and Boondocks Gang who feature Mejja and Ndovu Kuu on their new single “Usherati.” 

Internationally, Coldplay is back with a new song this time featuring Korean sensation BTS. The new song which comes with a lyric video is called “My Universe.” 

See many more songs below. 

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Yemi Alade – Sweety

Ethic Entertainment – Fanya

Boondocks Gang feat Mejja, Ndovu Kuu – Usherati

J. Cole – Heaven’s EP

Coldplay feat BTS – My Universe

Joeboy – Alcohol

Lucky Daye – Over

Bia – Besito

Calvo Mistari feat Naiboi – Situation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

