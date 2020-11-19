Boost as government injects Kshs. 5 billion to cushion battered tourism sector

Tourism stakeholders within Narok County have received a shot in the arm after the government injected Ksh. 5 billion towards supporting conservancies and hoteliers within the Maasai Mara ecosystem in the wake of devastation resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Narok governor Samuel ole Tunai, who is also the tourism committee chair at the council of governors, 2 billion shillings will go towards supporting 18 conservancies meet their financial obligations while 3 billion is meant to rehabilitate destroyed infrastructure within the region.

Speaking during the Narok County Covid-19 briefing, Tunai expressed optimism that the future of tourism remains bright especially after Pfizer and Moderna returned positive feedback on their vaccine trials. Tunai says the coronavirus pandemic had devastated the tourism sector with regions that predominantly rely on the sector bearing the brunt.

Speaking at the same event, Narok county commissioner Evans Achoki warned area residents against flouting the ministry of health protocols on Covid-19 saying police officers have been issued with instructions to deal with those found culpable.