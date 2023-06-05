Boost as innovative emergency, safety training for county staff ends in Nairobi

The Nairobi County health, wellness & nutrition sub-sector has concluded one-week training on Dispatch Centre Management and safety measures sponsored by Malteser International.

The Chief Officer for Medical Services Dr. Irene Muchoki was represented by Dr. Norah Maore who disclosed that “the sub-sector now has an Emergence Operation Centre that operates 24/7 with toll-free no. 1508 open to all residents of Nairobi.”

“This training emphasized commitment to personal safety, accurate documentation and professionalism that will undoubtedly contribute to enhancing emergency healthcare services within the County. This is in line with Governor Johnson Sakaja’s Manifesto to equip, and decentralize ambulance and emergency services.” She said

Head of Division of Health Emergencies and referral services Felistus Musyoka noted that through the continuous support of implementing partners like Malteser International, the county has been able to establish a digitalized Emergency Dispatch Centre for the coordination of ambulance services. The training equipped 30 staff with skills in dispatch management and safety.

“The training session also included the participation of a nurse consultant who provided expert guidance on the importance of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) documentation, how to maintain written records of patients on call, which serves as a legal document and becomes an integral part of the patient’s medical record. The EMS reports should have objective information, without biases or personal opinions and maintained in electronic format, allowing for seamless sharing between facilities, personnel, and databases,” said Musyoka

The training was also aimed at equipping the staff with knowledge on how to maintain personal protection by ensuring appropriate attire, such as scrubs, gloves and safety boots, to ensure the safety and well-being of both the patients and the staff.