Boost for Abdulswamad as Shabhal withdraws from Mombasa Gubernatorial race

Mvita Member of Parliament Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir will fly the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party flag for Mombasa Gubernatorial race in the August 2022 elections.

The Mvita lawmaker’s bid to succeed Governor Ali Hassan Joho got a major boost after his challenger for the ODM ticket, Businessman Suleiman Shabhal, pulled out and endorsed Abdulswamad for the seat.

Speaking soon after the deal was arrived at, Shabhal said his decision was informed by his belief that unity in the party strengthens the ODM’s stranglehold in Mombasa and the Coast region at large.

He says he will campaign for the party ahead of the eagerly-awaited general elections.

Abdulswamad welcomed Shabhal’s decision to back him, describing the businessman as a worthy competitor who had to forgo his political ambitions in the interest of the party.

“We shall merge our manifestos and campaign together”, he said.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga hailed Shabhal for demonstrating ‘bravery and loyalty’ to the party at a time the outfit needed it most.

“I want to thank Hon. Shabhal for taking this bold decision”. Raila told a press briefing Friday evening.

Members present during the announcement of Shabhal’s decision included ODM Deputy Party Leader Hassan Joho and the party’s director of elections Junet Mohamed.