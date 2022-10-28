Boost for breast cancer treatment as KUTRRH opens new care centre

The fight against breast cancer in the country received a major boost Friday after a new Comprehensive Breast Care center was launched.

The new centre, put up at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) hopes to enhance quality cancer diagnosis, treatment and patient care across the country.

The new centre was established at a time the country continues to experience spiralling breast cancer cases with statistics showing at least 6,799 cases are reported annually while 3,107 cancer victims die yearly.

Speaking after launching the new centre that will provide a one-stop-shop care for patients, principal secretary in charge of the Ministry of Health Susan Mochache revealed that while up-to forty percent of all cancers can be prevented, there is need for stakeholders to continuously rethink breast cancer disease counter strategies and accord more focus on prevention, which has been shown to be the most cost-effective way of fighting the deadly ailment.

She disclosed that the government has put in place measures to strengthen health systems to ensure all Kenyans receive equitable and accessible cancer prevention and control services.

Mochacha further rooted for early screening of the disease in line with Breast Cancer Action Plan, whose goal is to ensure that 90% of women with breast cancer are diagnosed in early stages for timely management.

Her sentiments were echoed by KUTRRH CEO Ahmed Dagane who reiterated the need for early detection of cancers saying it improves chances of successful treatment and ultimate survival.

The new centre, he said, will enable breast cancer patients’ access quick and affordable diagnostic tests, scans, and results within 60 days of presentation. He said the center is currently providing subsidized services such as mammography at Ksh 2,000, breast ultrasound at Ksh 1,500, breast MRI at Ksh 25000 and staging PET/CT scans for those without NHIF cover at Ksh 18,000.

Olive Mugenda, the KUTRRH Board Chairperson, made a case for for enhanced research to unearth more about the cancer disease so to enable a continuous development of care.

She noted that KUTRRH will continue identifying undiagnosed cases as well as asymptomatic cases.

Speaking at the event, some breast cancer survivors narrated a myriad of challenges they have had to grapple with in their treatment journey.

While singling out the catastrophic health expenditures as one that has pushed many into poverty and depression, the survivors further regretted stigmatization of breast cancer patients who are not only neglected but also ignored in the society.

Led by Mary Wambui and Lucy Njeri, the survivors called on the government to expedite establishment of comprehensive coverage of breast cancer treatment by National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to reduce the burden that patients are forced to bear.

Also present at the function was Switzerland Ambassador Valentin Zellweger who insisted that the new breast care centre offers hope to thousands of Kenyans who have been struggling to seek treatment.

