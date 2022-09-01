Boost for ‘Hit-Squad’ preparations ahead of Africa boxing Championship

The national boxing team ‘Hit-Squad’ will leave the country on Wednesday, September 7th for Maputo, Mozambique where the 20th edition of Africa Boxing Championship will be held from 7th-19th September.

A team of 9 boxers and 2 officials is set to depart for the Africa championship which will also double up as the qualifiers for the World Boxing Championship.

Among the boxers who will be vying for continental honors is light weight defending champion Nick Okoth who will be out to win his third Africa championship medal after triumphs in 2015 and 2017.

Others include; bantam Shaffi Bakari, flyweight David Karanja, feather Samuel Njau, Martin Oduor, light-welter Victor Odhiambo, light-middle Boniface Mogunde, middle Edwin Okongo and light-heavy George Cosby.

The 9 boxers were picked from the provisional squad of 29 selected after the conclusion of three day national trials at Kaloleni Social Hall, Nairobi over the weekend.

Kenya however expected to send a team of 24 boxers but was forced to trim the squad due to unavailability of enough funds.

The team nevertheless received financial boost from the National Olympic committee of Kenya who committed to supporting the boxers achieve better results after a dour outing in Birmingham during the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“Coming straight from Birmingham Commonwealth Games, in less than a month, and organizing a National Trials is quite an impeccable feat by the federation and we commend it. Our main aim is to ensure we perform even better towards Paris 2024 and in this, supporting all federations during this period’’, remarked NOC-K secretary general Francis Mutuku.

Head coach Benjamin Musa reasoned that the championship was crucial to the boxers out to gain experience at competitive level.

“Experience is not gained in the gym, but in competition. We have to be the best in Africa before we’re the best in the world, so our eyes are on the prize heading to the Championship. We were stuck, but now a smile on the face only gives more motivation to the boxers’’, Benjamin said

39-year old hit squad captain Nick Okoth is optimistic of grabbing his third medal at the games.

“Hearing new boxers in camp get excited to train with me and look up to me is such a great honor. As the captain also, it motivates me“, said Okoth.

“Last month, we had tough luck in Birmingham, but that’s just how sports is, so in Maputo, we’re putting our best foot forward and even more motivated having gained experience”, he added.

Meanwhile 2018 commonwealth games bronze winner Christine Ongare has landed an Olympic Solidarity Programm scholarship which will aid her preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris France.

At the previous edition of Africa Championship in Congo Brazavile Kenya was ranked 8th with one gold and four bronze medals. Nick Okoth clinched the sole gold while Shaffi Bakari, John Kyallo,Christine Ongare and Elizabeth Akinyi won Bronze