Boost for intra-EAC trade with launch of trade portal

Traders can now transact seamlessly across the region following the rollout of the Mansa digital portal.

The online platform seeks to deepen trade and lower the cost of doing business in the East African region.

EAC Principal Secretary Dr. Kevit Desai says the platform is a single source of Primary data to facilitate smooth intra-regional trade.

Intra-African trade currently stands at around 15% compared to intro-regional trade that has been achieved by Europe at approximately 60% and North America at 40%.

A host of non-tariff barriers, increased financial crime and the perceived risk of trading with African businesses, and the high cost of transactions have hampered the growth of Intra Africa trade.

To improve regional trade the East African business council has set up a digital platform that is expected to enhance trust between buyers and sellers, financiers and borrowers, the public and private sectors and cut transaction costs across the region.

Through the ‘Mansa’ one-stop platform investors will be able to conduct due diligence across the continent and support business recovery.

EABC says the implementation of Africa continental free trade agreement needs to commence soon in order to increase Intra African trade to 52%.