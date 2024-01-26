Boost for junior golf as NCBA commits Ksh. 18M in sponsorship

Kenya Golf Union and Junior golf Foundation programme targetting younger golfers has received sponsorship worth Ksh.18Million from NCBA Bank.

The deal will see Ksh.6Million being channelled to KGU to support the Union’s amateurs circuit,KAGC series.

“The financial infusion is designated for the enhancement of cash awards for amateur golfers, building on the success of a similar initiative in 2023”, read a communique from the banks representatives.

Kenya Junior Golf Foundation will receive Ksh 12million which will be utilized in running of the 2024 junior series .

The move has received backing from the government.

In a speech read on behalf Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba by Evans Achoki, Secretary Administration, State Department of Sports Secretary stated:

“This partnership between NCBA Bank, the Kenya Golf Union, and the Junior Golf Foundation is a major step in elevating golf in our country. NCBA have demonstrated their steadfast commitment towards elevating the sport as evidenced by their generous financial support for both KGU and JGF, and I therefore would like to extend my gratitude to NCBA for being a valuable partner. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our continuous journey to uplift and inspire the next generation of golfing talents in Kenya and I would like to assure you of the government’s commitment in supporting such initiatives which align with our collective goal of elevating the standards of golf in Kenya.”

While announcing the sponsorships, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said that the move cements the bank’s commitment to support the development of golf.

“We are very delighted to renew our partnership with the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya (JGF) as title sponsors for the 2024 Kenya Golf Amateur Golf Championship and the 2024 calendar events of the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya. This renewal marks a significant milestone in our commitment to the growth and development of the sport of golf in our beloved country. As NCBA, we recognize the profound impact that sports, and specifically golf, can have on individuals and communities, and it is in this spirit that we continue our unwavering commitment to support and promote the growth of golf in our country,’’ said Gachora.

On his part, KGU Chairman Phillip Ochola said; “This partnership is a beacon of hope for the golfing community, and we look forward to collectively achieving new heights in the promotion of the game”.

Its the second time the banking institution is sponsoring the event having done so in 2023.

162-players took part in last years series.Some of the top amateurs who have graced the championship are:

Isaac Makokha, John Lejirma, Josphat Rono, Michael Karanga, Taimur Malikhave. The players have gone on to participate in high profile DP World tour sanctioned Kenya Open scheduled 22nd-25th February at Muthaiga golf club.

A total of Ksh. 7.6 million has been set aside for junior tournaments and golf development programs.

28- tournaments have been organised this year by Kenya Golf Union with first off the calendar being the 65th edition of the Sigona Bowl at Sigona Golf Club.

Meanwhile the junior begin their first of the 42-event year long series on February 4th at Vet Lab Sports Club.