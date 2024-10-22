Boost for Kajiado County as KETRACO completes key power line

Kajiado County is expected to experience improved power supply following the completion of the Sultan Hamud Loitoktok power project.

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) says it has has energized the 132kV Sultan Hamud Loitoktok power transmission line whose total length is 120 kilometers.

KETRACO says the project included an extension at the existing 132/33kV Sultan Hamud substation in Makueni County and construction of a new 132/33kV Substation at Loitoktok, Kajiado County.

The project is expected to enhance stable and reliable power supply to Merrueshi, Loitokitok towns and its environs.

“The current line 33kV providing power to the project area was not sufficient and reliable. The energization means improved power supply to Kajiado County. The area also has potential good wind and solar generations that will enhance the energy mix, contributing to a more balanced and sustainable energy supply in the region,” said Dr John Mativo,KETRACO Managing Director.

The energization will spur economic growth in the counties of Makueni and Kajiado by supplying reliable power to various businesses while improving livelihoods. Other benefits will include employment and increased revenue.

Further, the project will provide significant benefits to industries such as the National Cement Company in Merueishi and the Makueni Fruit Processing Plant.

Additionally, it will enhance power supply to various sectors, including tourism in the Amboseli region and the agricultural industry. This multifaceted approach aims to stimulate economic growth and improve operational efficiency across these critical sectors.

The project is financed by the EXIM Bank of China and the Government of Kenya, with China Aerospace Construction Group Ltd serving as the contractor as part of the Kenya Power Transmission Expansion Project (KPTEP).

Feeder 1 was loaded at 14:17pm, and feeder 2 was loaded at 14: 41pm.

The project began on May 22, 2019, with an initial completion date of October 31, 2023. This date was revised to February 29, 2024, and further extended to August 31, 2024.

The Government of Kenya plans to increase access to electricity in Kenya tenfold from the current 4pc in the rural areas to about 40pc by 2030.