Boost for Kenya Harlequins RFC after inking deal with care product company

Eight-time Kenya Cup champions Kenya Harlequin RFC has received a sponsorship boost after signing Ksh.350,000 deal with personal care product manufacturing entity Rohto Mentholatum.

At the same time, the club also announced the extension of its partnership with Minet, an insurance providing company. The season-long deal amounts to Ksh.1M.

Speaking on Friday at the RFUEA grounds in Ng’ong Road Nairobi, Club Chairperson Victor Sudi said with such support from corporates clubs are bound to register improved performance.

“We are excited to embark on this comprehensive partnership with Rohto Mentholatum and are thrilled to celebrate ten years of partnership with Minet Kenya,” said Sudi adding that Rohto Mentholatum ‘s extensive product range will not only enhance the recovery and performance of the players but also contribute to the overall well-being of the athletes.

Sudi also added that their partnership with Minet Kenya has been a driver to the club’s recent achievements.

The sponsorship will see Rohto Mentholatum serve as the official provider of a diverse range of personal care products to the Kenya Harlequins teams including the women’s side. The products range from Gels, Sprays, Muscle Massage oils, Roll-On Gels and Lotions, Period Pain Patches, and Rubs.

Minet has been a provider of insurance covers to the club’s players thus mitigating risks and providing insurance solutions for the club.

Kenya Harlequins is currently placed fourth on the Kenya Cup table standings with 28 points from 10 games,7 points adrift of leaders Kabras Sugar whom they host at RFUEA Grounds on Saturday, February 10th. Harlequins are bidding for their first title in 12 years.