Boost for Nairobi City Thunder after inking sponsorship deal with Send App

With their sights set on successfully defending their men’s Kenya Basketball Federation Premier OLeague title, Nairobi City Thunder have announced partnership with Send App, a cross-border remittance and payments platform by Flutterwav.

The Company will be the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor on a two-season deal, starting with the 2026 campaign.

The partnership comes at a defining moment for Nairobi City Thunder, who enter the new season as two-time unbeaten champions of the Kenya National Basketball League (KNBL) and with the responsibility of representing Kenya in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) for the second time.

As part of the partnership, Send App will feature as the club’s premier sponsor throughout the 2026 season, with branding integrated across matchday experiences, digital platforms, and fan engagement initiatives, beginning with the pre-season games.

Nairobi City Thunder CEO, Colin Rasmussen, said:“We are proud to be partnering with a celebrated brand like Send App that has global reach and is creating real impact through convenient access to capital. Our ambition is to build a pan-African brand with global recognition, and we believe this partnership with Send App will play a key role in helping us achieve that.”

Send App’s Head of Business, Harvey Bahia, said:

“We’re excited to back Nairobi City Thunder’s 2026 BAL campaign. The team’s continued success and unwavering commitment to excellence mirror our own drive to provide Africans in the diaspora with a seamless way to support their families back home. We believe in the power of sports to unite and inspire, and we are proud to stand behind the Thunder as they showcase the very best of African basketball to the world.”

With Send App on board as the premier sponsor, the club heads into the season with strong momentum, renewed backing, and a clear focus on sustaining success both locally and across Africa.