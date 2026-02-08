BasketballSports

Boost for Nairobi City Thunder after inking sponsorship deal with Send App

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

With their sights set on successfully defending their men’s Kenya Basketball Federation Premier OLeague title, Nairobi City Thunder have announced partnership with   Send App, a cross-border remittance and payments platform by Flutterwav.

The Company will be the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor on a two-season deal, starting with the 2026 campaign.

The partnership comes at a defining moment for Nairobi City Thunder, who enter the new season as two-time unbeaten champions of the Kenya National Basketball League (KNBL) and with the responsibility of representing Kenya in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) for the second time.

As part of the partnership, Send App will feature as the club’s premier sponsor throughout the 2026 season, with branding integrated across matchday experiences, digital platforms, and fan engagement initiatives, beginning with the pre-season games.

Nairobi City Thunder CEO, Colin Rasmussen, said:“We are proud to be partnering with a celebrated brand like Send App that has global reach and is creating real impact through convenient access to capital. Our ambition is to build a pan-African brand with global recognition, and we believe this partnership with Send App will play a key role in helping us achieve that.”

Diana Wanza Clinches Double Victory at BingwaFest Nairobi 
Kenyans out to stamp authority in women’s 3000msc in Peru
World Athletics could trial new long jump take-off
Ajax Berghuis apologizes for lashing out at a fan

Send App’s Head of Business, Harvey Bahia, said:

“We’re excited to back Nairobi City Thunder’s 2026 BAL campaign. The team’s continued success and unwavering commitment to excellence mirror our own drive to provide Africans in the diaspora with a seamless way to support their families back home. We believe in the power of sports to unite and inspire, and we are proud to stand behind the Thunder as they showcase the very best of African basketball to the world.”

With Send App on board as the premier sponsor, the club heads into the season with strong momentum, renewed backing, and a clear focus on sustaining success both locally and across Africa.

Gonzalez perfect fit for ‘weak’ Man City: Guardiola
Delayed CHAN 2024  is finally here; catch all the action live on KBC
Barcelona appoint Flick as new boss
Kenya Lionesses qualify for the Challenger series play-offs in Los Angeles
KCB RFC savours national circuit championship victory
Share This Article
Previous Article Wydad pip Naibois to seal quarter-final spot
Next Article Bad Bunny celebrates Puerto Rico in joyous Super Bowl halftime show
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Rule of law must prevail, change only feasible if you step in, Ndaba Mandela tells leaders, youth
Africa County News
Waiguru breaks ground on modern maternity wing to boost maternal care in Mwea
County News Health
Too Early For Birds to pay tribute to Wangari Maathai in new play
Entertainment
MTV Shuga Mashariki to premiere globally on February 11
Entertainment

You May also Like

FootballSports

KCB FC appoints Robert Matano as new head coach

Sports

Krish Shah wins Kenya Junior stroke play

AthleticsSports

Sensational Cherotich revenges over Yavi in Doha

AthleticsFootball

Sports and creative arts Journalist feted by CS Ababu Namwamba

Show More