Boost for Nairobi Polo as KBL renews partnership ahead of International tournament

Kenya Breweries Limited has announced renewal of its partnership with Nairobi Polo Club ahead of the forthcoming 10-goal and 6-goal International Polo Tournaments.

The tourneys are scheduled 6-8th and 13th-15th September at Nairobi Polo Club.

Through their beer brand Tusker Malt, KBL renewed it partnership for the fourth year ahead of the international tournaments.

The tournament is set to attract notable International players who include: Mauricio Sanchez, 5 goal handicap and Uruguay National Team Player, Cruz Novillo, 4 goal handicap among others.

Speaking on the partnership, Tusker Malt Senior Brand Manager, Rediet Yigezu said:

“We are proud to be back for Polo this September. The partnership with the Nairobi Polo Club has continued to show value for us as a brand as we seek to continually interact with our consumers through our shared love for Polo. We look forward to once again treating guests to our Craft Room beer experience as they enjoy their world-class polo action,”.