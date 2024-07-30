Boost for Omanyala as he inks deal ahead of his Olympic Games race

Africa 100m men’s record holder Ferdinand Omanyala’s participation in the ongoing Paris Olympic Games received a boost after he inked a Ksh.5Million deal with Kenya Breweries.

Omanyala,one of the flag bearers for Team Kenya at the opening ceremony on Saturday is set to begion his quest for the Olympic medal on August 3rd.

“This partnership with Tusker comes at a crucial time as I ramp up my training for the Paris 2024 Olympics. This support from KBL will not only enhance my preparations but also inspire me to achieve greater heights. I have been working tirelessly with my coaching team to ensure I am in peak form for the Games. I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to making Kenya proud on the global stage. I urge all Kenyans to rally behind Team Kenya and cheer us on as we aim to bring the medals home from Paris,” said Omanyala.

KBL Managing Director Mark Ocitti said that the partnership is part of the company’s broader commitment to Team Kenya during this year’s Olympic Games in Paris aimed at supporting the team’s preparations and logistical necessities for the highly anticipated event.

“Our partnership with Ferdinand Omanyala underscores our steadfast support for Team Kenya. We believe in the immense potential of our athletes and are dedicated to providing them with the resources they need to excel. Ferdinand’s remarkable achievements and dedication to his sport make him an exemplary ambassador for our brand. We have great trust in his abilities and are confident that he will represent Kenya with distinction at the Olympics. We call upon all Kenyans to support Ferdinand and the entire Team Kenya as they prepare to compete in Paris. Let’s unite and cheer them on to victory,” said Ocitti.

The partnership with Omanyala is the latest move by the company to support Team Kenya during the Olympics. It follows sponsorship commitment of Ksh. 20 million to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya and Ksh. 10 million more towards supporting Kenya’s National Volleyball team Malkia Strikers and the sprinters teams.

Omanyala who finished 7th at the Hungary World Athletics Championships, will be seeking to become the first African 100m runner to clinch a medal at the Olympic Games in decades.

The last time an African athlete got to the podium in sprints was during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta when Namibia’s Frankie Fredricks won silver in both 100m and 200m.