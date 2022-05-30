Boost for Rhino Charge as KBL announces partnership with Bushbabes

Kenya Breweries Limited revealed their involvement in the 2022 edition of Rhino Charge, an off road 4×4 challenge event, scheduled 3rd June in Baringo County.

Kenya Breweries Limited Senior Brand Manager Abel Ratemo lauded the role played by Rhino Ark Charity,the organizers of the charge, in sensitization of environmental conservation through the competition.

“We are extremely excited to be part of the Rhino Charge competition for the second year running. Our experience was nothing short of special as we got to enjoy the unique adventure that is the Charge. As KBL, we have and continue to prioritise sustainable behaviour within all our interactions and supporting events like the Charge will ensure we actualise this goal”

“This year, we come in again as the official responsible drinking partner as we aim to continue to sensitize the motorsport world on the need to enjoy themselves in a safe environment. Together with Rhino Ark, we want to continue to champion and advocate for a better and healthier environment through targeted conservation activities”.

Meanwhile an all female charge team christened Bushbabes participation in this years event got a bboost after inking a deal with the beer maker,KBL.

Bushbabes Captain Petra Somen, expressed the teams delight of the partnership which she quipped is timely ahead of this weekend’s event.

“We are excited to participate in our 12th Charge event. It has been a privilege to continually show up for this worthwhile cause to raise awareness on environmental conservation, something we are extremely passionate about. We are also glad to be partnering with Kenya Breweries as we share similar values on promoting inclusivity and diversity in Motorsport and increasing sensitisation on conservation within our environs”,remarked Petra.

Last year’s Rhino Charge edition raised a total of KSH 1,050,000 expected to be invested in environmental conservation in Baringo County.