Boost for Safari Sevens as KBL injects Ksh.22M in sponsorship

Sixteen women and men’s teams have so far confirmed their participation in this year’s edition of the Safari Sevens tournament set to be held between the 11th and 13th of next month at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The event which will be held for the first time outside Nairobi, received 22 million shillings sponsorship boost from the Kenya Breweries Limited.

KBL Managing director Mark Ocitti emphasized the importance of the collaboration in supporting the growth of rugby, from grassroots to professional levels.

“At Kenya Breweries, we are thrilled to once again be involved in this prestigious tournament. Rugby holds a special place in our hearts, and we are proud to continue our legacy of supporting the Safari Sevens.”

“Following our successful sponsorship of the 2024 National Sevens Circuit, this Ksh. 22 million investment reaffirms our continued commitment to the growth and development of rugby in Kenya. We see this as an opportunity to contribute to both the present and the future of the sport, helping to nurture the next generation of talent while also providing fans with an exciting, unforgettable experience,” he said.

Kenya Rugby Union Vice Chairman, Moses Ndale, said the event which was founded in 1996 plays a significant role in the development of rugby across the country.

“KBL has been one of our most consistent and valuable partners, and we are delighted to have them on board once again for this year’s Safari Sevens. Their support over the years has been instrumental in elevating the tournament to the level it enjoys today,” he noted. “When you think of rugby in Kenya, the name Tusker inevitably comes to mind. It’s a brand that has become synonymous with the sport, and we are grateful for their continued backing.”

This year, the tournament will feature a diverse line-up of teams across both the men’s and women’s categories. Eight men and eight women’s teams have so far confirmed their participation in the annual event. Hosts Kenya will field two men’s team, defending champions Shujaa and Morans.

Other teams include Zimbabwe, Qatar, Samuai’s Shogun Rugby, Tropic 7s from United States and Mayotte from France.

Women’s team includes Kenya Lionesses, Kenya Cubs, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Tropic 7s, Spanish Barbarians, and Shogun Rugby. This year’s Safari Sevens, marks a historic shift, as it will be held outside Nairobi for the first time.