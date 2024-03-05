Boost for UHC as 2000 vaccine cold chain units dispatched to counties

The Ministry of Health Tuesday witnessed a significant stride in Kenya’s healthcare landscape with the flagging off immunisation cold chain equipment valued at Ksh1 billion to all 47 counties.

The initiative, part of the Cold Chain Equipment Optimization Program (CCEOP) grant from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, aims to bolster immunization delivery nationwide.

“Today’s event marked the flagging off an additional 2,000 units, valued at Kshs 1 billion, further enhancing immunization delivery. The Ministry pledges continued support in procuring, warehousing, and distributing vaccines to regional depots”, said the CS.

She explained that the initiative aligns with Kenya’s commitment to primary healthcare and Universal Health Coverage (UHC ) further emphasising the importance of robust cold chain systems in safeguarding vaccine potency.

“This investment is expected to promote vaccine equity, reaching unreached and under-immunized children across communities” she stated during the ceremony at Afya House Grounds.

A 2016 national inventory revealed gaps in cold chain equipment availability, prompting a collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Gavi to provide 1,483 units of cold chain equipment to all counties since 2017.

The Cabinet Secretary thanked Gavi, UNICEF Kenya, WHO, and local partners for their support. She commended the collaborative efforts between county and national teams in overseeing implementation.

She urged parents, caregivers, and adolescent girls to utilize the improved cold chain system and access vaccination services at local health facilities.

Shaheen Nilofer, UNICEF Kenya Representative, Mr. Harry Kimtai, Principal Secretary for Medical Services, and Dr Patrick Amoth Ag. Director General for Health attended the event.