Boost for Waiguru as County Assembly passes supplementary budget

Kirinyaga County Assembly has passed on Monday passed a supplementary budget for the 2020/2021 financial year.

This will enable Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru to complete her flagship projects that include the completion of the Kerugoya Hospital Medical Complex and the implementation of ‘Wezesha Kirinyaga’ agricultutal projects.

The governor has said that the hospital project that is about 80 percent complete will bring relief to Kirinyaga residents since they will for the first time access diverse specialized care services for which they have from time immemorial been referred to hospitals outside the county.

The five storey medical complex that will raise Kerugoya Level Four Hospital to a Level Five Referral Hospital has been constructed in a record time of about two years with the governor commending the quality of construction work despite the short time.

On completion, the hospital will have an ICU, a HDU, a cancer center and many other amenities that can offer high-end medical services. The complex will also boost to the current Covid-19 management whereby a 200-bed capacity isolation ward will be set up upon completion of one wing.

Another win in the budget is allocation for Wezesha projects in the agricultural sector. The program aims at increasing agricultural productivity in the county so as to improve the livelihoods of the farmers.

Tomato, dairy and avocado farmers are the biggest winners as funds have been allocated for construction of a tomato processing factory, a milk processing factory and an avocado packhouse.

Secondly, towards the expansion of the one million eggs per month project which currently involves 32 poultry groups, 45 additional community poultry groups have been incorporated for funding. The eggs earn each of the participating households Ksh. 1,000 per day.

To ensure that market traders have a conducive environment to conduct their business, construction of one modern market has been budgeted for. This is in addition to 11 more markets that have already been constructed by Governor Waiguru’s administration.

Construction of parking areas in Kerugoya town as part of town’s improvement program has also been given a boost. This project will be an addition to the already completed cabro paving works done in parking lots in Kagio, Kutus and Kianyaga Towns.

Governor Waiguru reiterated that her main focus is implementation of projects that will put more money into the pockets of residents thus uplifting their living standards.