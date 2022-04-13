Boost to chiefs as government orders more motor cycles

The government has ordered 10,000 motorcycles for chiefs and their assistants to help their mobility.

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr Fred Matiang’i, said the motorbikes will supplement the 5,000 that have already been bought to ease the movement of the administrators.

The 12,000 officers have also been readied to support security support during the upcoming general elections.

Speaking during the National Chiefs Delegates Forum in Caritas in Nyeri, the CS urged national government administrators to resist intimidation and bullying by politicians.

He assured chiefs of protection against opponents who are unhappy with them for espousing and implementing government policies at the grassroots.

“Don’t be threatened by these people, some of whom have been consumed by their desperation for political glory. We must be bold and serve our country with confidence. Confront lawbreakers and blackmailers head-on,” he said.

Dr Matiang’i urged chiefs to be on the lookout for conflicts linked to elections especially the importation of crowds and disagreements over campaign money and giveaways.

He said, “we are experiencing challenges in controlling and managing crowds mobilized through bribery, spewing of hate speech and abuse of social media. Be vigilant in your areas of jurisdiction and don’t allow such vices to threaten the peace and stability.”

Dr Matiang’i also asked the officers to remain politically neutral but firm and to work closely with the police to maintain peace and stability around elections.

He said, “politicians are increasingly becoming desperate, especially when they realize the odds are stacked against them. Some of them can do anything during this period, but stand firm for the sake of our country.”

Speaking at the same function, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho said the government is progressively improving the administrators’ welfare, including addressing the challenges of succession management.

He said the Ministry is reviewing the scheme for service for NGAOs in consultation with the Public Service Commission to revamp public administration.

On the violent conflicts in Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Samburu and other restive areas in the country, the CS directed chiefs in the affected locations to prioritize peace talks and initiate resource-sharing negotiations, especially where conflicts are around land, pasture and water.

Dr Matiang’i directed chiefs to be directly involved in combating the Triple Threats of HIV/AIDS, Gender-Based Violence and teenage pregnancies and warned that those abetting retrogressive resolution of underage pregnancies will be sacked and prosecuted.