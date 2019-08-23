Boot Camp for start-ups launches in Kenya 

Climate Launch Pad Competition, the biggest global green ideas contest has commenced a rigorous training session for start-up enterprises in Kenya.

The two-day bootcamp that takes place at Strathmore University is targeting more than 30 young enterprises and their affiliates.

The annual event has been organized by Kenya Climate Innovation Center (KCIC), the organizers of Climate Launch Pad in Kenya.

Speaking during the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of KCIC Edward Mungai who is also a sustainability champion has said that the participants of the bootcamp are on the correct path of taking off with their ideas.

“These innovative minds have been invited for the boot camp because of their creative innovations that have a great potential of shaping the climatic trends of this country and the world at large,” he noted as he welcomed the head trainer and founder. “I encourage all of you to continue advocating for climate mitigation as your enterprises are poised to becoming pacesetters in the green world.”

The founder of the Climate Launch Pad Frans Nauta said that this will be an intensive learning session coupled with networking and practical sessions. “The innovations represented here today were selected from many others who had applied,” Frans said. “After this assembly we shall have a pitching gathering where you will all have the chance to re-sell your ideas to us after which some of you will be selected to proceed to the post-boot camp, national finals and finally the global finals; May the odds be always on your favour.”

This year’s global competitions will be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Last year, Kenya had one entry among the top 16 finalists in the global finals held in Scotland, Eric Kariuki, a student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology presented his idea of Aqua Ethanol which converts the invasive water hyacinth at Lake Victoria into renewable fuel.

In the previous year, Alkagel another Kenyan innovator who turns waste into sustainable bio fuel, won the grand prize in the event held in Limassol Cyprus.

Climate Launch Pad Competition seeks to identify potential clean-tech ideas in the world and to create a stage for these ideas to take off by networking them with potential investors and putting them in the global limelight.

The ideas necessarily need not to have been piloted.

Kenya Climate Innovation Center on the other hand is anorganization that supports start-up enterprises that come up with innovations that can address climate change; Mainly centered around renewable energy, agribusiness, energy sustainability, water management, commercial forestry and waste management.

The support is offered in form of access to finance, business advisory and provision of an enabling environment.