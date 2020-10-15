Border communities asked to leverage on OSTB to boost regional trade

The government has called on border communities to take advantage of the One-Stop Border Post to boost regional trade.

East African Community and Regional Development Principal Secretary of Dr. Kevit Desai has said communities like those living along Isebania have an opportunity to lift the country’s economy to recover from economic depression which was caused by Covid -19.

“We are much focused in prevention and control as well as identifying mitigations mechanisms to solve problems at Kenya’s points of entry in order to especially improve food and safety, investment and ensure the safety of trade and market of agricultural products,”

Speaking at Isebania, Migori town during a consultative meeting with the local business community, Dr. Desai added that the government has set aside 1 billion shillings towards the construction of an East African border market at Isebania crossing point which is tipped to improve trade between Kenya and Tanzania.

This comes as Migori County Governor Okoth Obado announced the acquisition of a 40-acre piece of land towards the construction of an ultra-modern East Africa Community Market at Isebania Border town dubbed, Cross Border Market.

In view of this, Tanzania remains a major business partner to Kenya and all efforts must be made to promote infrastructural systems to allow a smooth exchange of goods and services between the people of the two neighbouring states,” said Obado.

The PS said once completed, the market will not only boost cross-border trade but also enhance value addition of perishable goods.