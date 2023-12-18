Border control committee launches border security curriculum

The government has launched the Border Security and Control Curriculum as part of ongoing efforts to enhance border security and operations in the country.

Speaking at the Kenya School of Government during the launch of the curriculum, internal security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, who is also the Chair of the Border Control and Coordination Operations Committee (BCOCC), emphasized the government’s commitment to the continued promotion of legitimate trade, travel and security at Kenya’s border points.

The PS emphasized that the newly introduced curriculum is a crucial step in empowering front-line officers to bolster their skills in detecting smuggling activities across various terrains, land, air, and sea.

According to Omollo, the curriculum aims to equip officers with knowledge to safeguard national interests, particularly against threats such as insecurity while also bolstering the nation’s defences besides streamlining collaboration among various security agencies.

The latest development follows the recent launch of a strategic plan by the Border Control and Coordination Operations Committee (BCOCC) in September which is designed to lay a robust foundation for the BCOCC’s contribution to positioning Kenya as a prosperous and competitive economy on the global stage.

The BCOCC’s strategic plan encompasses a strong emphasis on authentic trade and the seamless movement of people and goods and collaborations with all stakeholders both local and regional.