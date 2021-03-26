Border Rucks RFC appeals for sponsors and well-wishers   

The youth in Busia have formed a sports club that would help them build and nature talents among them during the long holiday season.

The rugby club, Border Rucks RFC, has 35 players in the seniors and junior category with two small rooms; that accommodate the players who do not come from the region. The rented rooms in Marachi Estate, are paid by their head Coach Oscar Juma.

The team is determined and focused on the upcoming event that will be played from March 27 -28.

Despite the club having two balls, no boots or uniform they have attracted large pool of talents from the estate and its environs.

The zeal to grow has made the youth to be in the stadium from 7am, for physical exercise and training on a daily basis. With even only a cup of tea/porridge and “kdf” mandazi the boys are ready to go for daily activities.

Club captain James Mulati is appealing to well-wishers and the county government to support them with training materials, uniforms and other help to build the talents.

“We invite youth from Busia who have interest to join the club as we call for any person willing to support the club,” said James Mulati Border Rucks captain.

