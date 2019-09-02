Border schools to be open in January 2020

Three peace border schools built by the county overnment of West Pokot are set to be operational in January 2020.

Katikomor, Akulo and Kanyerus peace schools are under construction and the first intake will be next year.

Speaking Sunday at Katikomor area, the area governor Prof. John Lonyangapuo, said the infrastructure in all the three border schools are almost complete to accommodate pupils by January.

Lonyangapuo said additional border peace schools will be built at Sabulmoi, Nasal Chuwuwai and Kamelei.

“Classrooms, dormitories and administration blocks at the three schools are almost complete, ahead of January intake and I am impressed by the progress,” he said.

The governor said the schools will encourage peaceful coexistence among the pupils of neighbouring communities and at the same time boost border relation.

“My government is tackling insecurity head on and by all means to ensure that the county and its neighbours are secure and one of them is by building schools along the border,” he said

He added that in his manifesto, he stipulated that six peace border schools will be constructed along the borders, where education was adversely affected by conflicts in the past.

“We have already bought a 52-seater bus for the schools to help pick pupils drawn from far flung areas and now in the process to purchase uniforms for the pupils,” he said.

The governor called upon national government and other well-wishers to come together and help in building the schools since they will help in bringing peace in the region.

Residents of Katikomor welcomed the project saying that it has enabled them to stay in harmony with their neghbours.

Joseph Ruto, a resident thanked the county government for initiating the projects, saying that the schools have helped in uniting children from the warring communities.

“This place where the school has been set up was a battle field for cattle rustlers. No child was able to go to school due to insecurity. We have already begun realising the importance of the education and coexistence,” he said.

Ruto also asked the county government to set up sports grounds in there region, saying sports can bring together unity among youth from the warring communities.

“Peace has been realized in the region and it has enhanced trade with residents from the neighbouring country. What we want now is for the county and national governments to build up sports ground in the area,” he added

Katikomor peace school is along Kenyan-Uganda border and will accommodate pupils from Pokot, Luhya and Sebei community from Uganda.