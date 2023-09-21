Bore: 1.4% PWDs employed in public sector

Labour CS says the government has developed a Career Portal to support persons with disabilities to access information on employment opportunities and connect with potential employers.

Only 1.4 percent of persons with disabilities have been employed in the public sector. This is according to the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Florence Bore.

CS Bore who appeared before the Senate on Wednesday morning to answer questions from Senators to the House, said that the 1.4 percent covered Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices, Ministries and State Departments, Public Universities, Statutory Commissions and Authorities, State Corporations and SAGAs and TVETs excluding persons with disabilities working in County Governments.

The CS was responding to the question by Sen. George Mbugua who had sought a report from the ministry on all persons with disabilities employed in the public sector indicating the level of compliance with Section 13 of the Persons with Disabilities Act, No. 14 of 2003 that requires reservation of 5 percent of all casual, emergency and contractual positions for PWDs.

Despite efforts put in place to embrace the PDWs, CS Bore told the Senators that the provision is weak on enforcement of the 5 percent requirement.

She however revealed that her Ministry has developed the Persons with Disabilities Bill 2023 which is currently before the National Assembly to address the shortcomings.

The Bill proposes the appointment of an Inspector who will ensure enforcement of the provisions of the Act in totality.

The Bill further provides for the establishment of Disability Mainstreaming Units which will carry out regular inspections to ensure implementation and compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Hon. Bore told the Legislators that her ministry has already put in place measures to ensure compliance with the legal provision among them the incorporation of the Disability Mainstreaming Performance Indicator in the Public Performance Management Framework which will help track and report the employment of persons with disabilities.

Through the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, the government has developed a Career Portal to support persons with disabilities to access information on employment opportunities and connect with potential employers.

“The government is finalising the development of the National Policy for Persons with Disabilities to set out obligations by all employers in the public and private sectors in regard to the employment of persons with disabilities,” submitted CS Bore.

Furthermore, CS Bore told the House that the government has been carrying out awareness through media and will continue doing so to educate the public on disability issues.