Bore says December 2023 Inua Jamii payments disbursed to beneficiaries

The Government disbursed December funds for the Inua Jamii cash transfer & niche complimentary programme, Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Florence Bore has said.

According to Bore, monies totalling Kshs 2,089,844,000 for payment to beneficiaries enrolled in the Inua Jamii programme were released before the end of the year, and a further Kshs. 5,930,000 for Nutrition Improvement through Cash and Health Education (NICHE), which is a complimentary programme.

“The funds were credited to the accounts of 1,044,922 Inua Jamii beneficiaries, with each beneficiary receiving Kshs. 2,000 being payment for December 2023. Payment will commence on Tuesday, 2nd January 2024,” she said in a statement Tuesday

Following the presidential directive, Inua Jamii beneficiaries will be receiving their stipends through the Mpesa platform.

The CS said orphans and vulnerable children who are beneficiaries of cash transfer (OVC-CT) and persons with severe disabilities cash transfer (PwSD-CT) caregivers are required to enrol for Mpesa payments using their registered Mpesa phone numbers.

“The first phase of Mpesa payments commences for OVC-CT and PwSD-CT. Older Persons Cash Transfer (OP-CT) beneficiaries will continue to receive their funds through their bank accounts as usual,” she indicated.

Inua Jamii programme is a government cash transfer initiative that supports the most vulnerable members of the community by providing them with a stipend to cushion them from poverty, and hunger and improve their lives.