Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Written By: BBC
Boris Johnson is self-isolating but not stepping back from his duties for the time being

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has has tested positive for coronavirus, Downing Street says.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will continue to lead the nation from home after testing positive for Covid-19.

“I’ve developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus, that’s a temperature and a persistent cough,” Mr Johnson said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

“On the advice of the chief medical officer, I have taken a test and that has come out positive.

“I’m working from home and self-isolating. That’s entirely the right thing to do.

“I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of technology, to communicate with my top team and lead the national fightback against the virus.”

More to follow…

