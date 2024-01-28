Boris Manev appointed Epson Europe new Corporate Sustainability Director

Before joining Epson, Manev worked with a Norwegian-based environmental Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) promoting sustainable technologies in the EU.

Boris Manev has been appointed as the new Corporate Sustainability Director Epson Europe.

Manev previously worked with a Norwegian-based environmental Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) promoting sustainable technologies in the EU and co-founded an environmental youth movement and NGO in Macedonia -his home country that aimed to increase young people’s awareness of sustainability.

“Epson has a long history in manufacturing energy efficient, compact and precise products and is now recognized as a leader in sustainable technology. I look forward to further accelerating our transformation towards sustainability in all areas of our operations,” Manev said following his appointment.

Coinciding with his appointment is Epson’s corporate midterm strategy and 2050 environmental vision to accelerate its sustainability and decarbonization program aimed at achieving carbon negative and becoming underground resource free.

“I am especially keen to demonstrate how profit and sustainability can be mutually inclusive and short-term economics can be aligned to support longer term sustainability goals through integration of sustainability in corporate business models and programmes,” added Manev.

Manev holds a BA in International Economics and International Communications from the American University of Paris and a MSC in Environment and Resource Management from the Vrije Universiteit in Amsterdam.

Prior to his appointment, he worked as Head of Sustainability and Government Affairs for Epson EMEAR in 2018.