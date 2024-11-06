Botched plastic surgery: Assessment of all facilities gets underway

A nationwide assessment of clinics offering plastic surgery procedures is underway to ensure compliance with health standards and patient safety.

The crackdown follows the tragic death of Lucy Wambui, a well-known Instagram influencer who succumbed to severe complications after undergoing a cosmetic procedure at a Nairobi clinic, Omnicare, operating under the name Body By Design.

The Ministry of Health has since shut down the clinic over alleged serious malpractices and non-compliance with health regulations, following an investigation by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC).

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni confirmed the facility was operating below the required medical standards and failed to meet essential patient safety regulations, endangering the health and well-being of its patients.

Consequently, the PS, in a letter dated November 5, has directed all health regulatory agencies to conduct a thorough assessment of similar clinics to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future

The Kenya Health Professional Oversight Authority (KHPOA) has been tasked with coordinating the assessment and submitting a comprehensive report within 30 days.

“The Ministry of Health expresses concern over the incident and underscores the serious malpractices and non-compliance with health standards identified at Omnicare Medical Limited, based on the investigation by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC),” said Muthoni.

Wambui was laid to rest at her home in Redhill, Kiambu County on Tuesday.

Friends, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who attended the burial, condemned the negligence that led to her tragic demise.

Meanwhile, a petition to stop the closure of the clinic was denied by a Nairobi court.