Botswana diamond could be world’s third largest

“From our preliminary analysis it could be the world’s third largest gem quality stone.”

Debswana is a joint venture between the government and global diamond giant De Beers and up to 80% of the income from sales goes to state coffers through dividends, royalties and taxes.

Botswana’s Minerals Minister, Lefoko Moagi, said the latest find could not have come at a better time for Botswana after the pandemic caused diamond sales to slump last year.

The biggest diamond ever discovered was the 3,106 carat Cullinan diamond found in South Africa in 1905 and the second largest is the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona found in Botswana in 2015.