Botswana, Mozambique and Tanzania last three teams to qualify for AFCON 2025

Botswana, Mozambique, and Tanzania are the last three teams to qualify for the 35th edition of the African Cup of Nations, penciled in for next year in Morocco.

The Zebras of Botswana forced a 1-1 draw against the 7-time African Champions, Egypt, in the final Group C match played on Wednesday evening at the Cairo International Stadium to finish 2nd with 8 points, a point ahead of 3rd-placed Mauritania, who beat Cape Verde 1-0.

Botswana will be making their 2nd appearance at the biannual tournament after finishing 3rd in the group stage in 2022.

Mambas of Mozambique completed a double win over Guinea Bissau, registering a 2-1 in their last Group I yesterday in Bissau to finish 2nd on 11 points, joining Mali for next year’s tournament.

Mambas are returning to AFCON for the 2nd edition in a row and a 6th overall.

Tanzania, Taifa Stars sealed their qualification. Tanzania qualified for next year’s AFCON after pipping Guinea 1-0 in their final Group H match played on Tuesday evening at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Taifa Stars will be at the AFCON finals for a 2nd time in a row after being eliminated at the group stage of this year’s edition in Ivory Coast.

The 24 finalist for next year AFCON are: Morocco,Burkina Faso,Cameroon,Algeria,DR Congo,Senegal,Egypt,Angola and Equatorial Guinea.

Others are Côte d’Ivoire,Uganda,South Africa,Gabon,Tunisia,Nigeria,Zambia,Mali

Zimbabwe,Comoros,Sudan,Benin,Tanzania,Mozambique and Botswana.

Morocco will host the 35th edition of the biannual football extravaganza from December 21st, 2025, to January 18th, 2026.