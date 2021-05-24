Bottom-up economic model to prioritise ordinary Kenyans, DP Ruto


Bottom-up economic model to prioritise ordinary Kenyans, DP Ruto
Deputy President William Ruto on Monday during the Coast Economic Regeneration Forum in Kilifi County

Deputy President William Ruto has said the bottom-up economic model will be informed by the priorities of ordinary Kenyans.

He noted that he was determined to rewrite the country’s political conversation from one of the identities to the aspirations of the people.

Speaking Monday during the Coast Economic Regeneration Forum held in Kilifi, Dr Ruto said regional economic blueprints will be formulated through extensive grassroots engagements.

“This conversation that we have had for two days was not about us but ordinary Kenyans and their issues,” he said.

The forum, which brought together legislators and professionals from the six counties in Coast, outlined the region’s economic plan with emphasis on tourism, maritime economy and land ownership challenges.

Other priority areas included agriculture, education, development of sea transport across the coastal counties and the equitable sharing of revenue from the region’s natural resources.

Legislators and professionals from the six counties in Coast during the Coast Economic Regeneration Forum in Kilifi County

MPs present were Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Sharif Athman (Lamu East), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Ali Wario (Bura), Juma Wario (Tana River), Jones Mlolwe (Voi),  Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta), Rehema Hassan (Tana River), Paul Katana (Kaloleni), Feisal Bader (Msambweni), Anwar Loitiptip (Lamu), and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar.

Others were Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata.

By Beth Nyaga
