Bottom-up economic model to prioritise ordinary Kenyans, DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said the bottom-up economic model will be informed by the priorities of ordinary Kenyans.
He noted that he was determined to rewrite the country’s political conversation from one of the identities to the aspirations of the people.
Speaking Monday during the Coast Economic Regeneration Forum held in Kilifi, Dr Ruto said regional economic blueprints will be formulated through extensive grassroots engagements.
During the Coast Economic Regeneration Forum that brought together leaders from six counties in the region, Kilifi County. The interactions, ideas and plans will lead to the creation of a Coast Economic Charter. pic.twitter.com/Py6d4bH2hu
— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 22, 2021
“This conversation that we have had for two days was not about us but ordinary Kenyans and their issues,” he said.
The forum, which brought together legislators and professionals from the six counties in Coast, outlined the region’s economic plan with emphasis on tourism, maritime economy and land ownership challenges.
Anchored on the bottom-up economic approach, the new plan touching on all the wards in the region will generate more jobs, cut poverty levels and move up the socioeconomic ladder many ordinary people. pic.twitter.com/pCceJddkeP
— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 22, 2021
Other priority areas included agriculture, education, development of sea transport across the coastal counties and the equitable sharing of revenue from the region’s natural resources.
MPs present were Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Sharif Athman (Lamu East), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Ali Wario (Bura), Juma Wario (Tana River), Jones Mlolwe (Voi), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta), Rehema Hassan (Tana River), Paul Katana (Kaloleni), Feisal Bader (Msambweni), Anwar Loitiptip (Lamu), and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar.
Others were Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata.