Boxers found violating Covid-19 measures to be punished

Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) has warned that punitive action will be taken upon boxers who fail to adhere to directives set by the federation and the government concerning training of players in groups or in public.

This is after a group of boxers drawn from Kibera Nairobi was reported to have been in training after going against the set directives.

Two months have lapsed without Kenyan sportsmen and women been in action after national leagues, minor and international championships were postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

It is a situation that has affected players including boxers who were preparing for the start of the national league since March.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The boxing federation of Kenya had suspended all boxing activities from the month of March including the ban of training sessions for clubs and individuals in groups.

BFK head of communication Duncan Kuria has warned that punitive action will be taken upon boxers who fail to adhere to government directives.

Meanwhile, BFK is working on a process of resuming training for clubs but will seek permission from the government.

The federation has confirmed that it is working on a new calendar for the season after the current set of events was affected by Covid-19.