Kenya’s Elizabeth Andiego lost by points to Turkey’s Guneri Elif in their light heavy weight fight at the International Boxing Association,IBA, Women’s World Championship in Istanbul, Turkey.

The team of five judges awarded Guneri a 5-0 score to reflect her performance in the three round 75-81kg weight bout.

Andiego’s best showing was in the first round where the 35 year old boxer and former Olympian landed the Turkish opponent a combination of punches as Guneri rallied in subsequent rounds with accurate punches that enabled her pick vital points for the win.

Andiego was the only Kenyan boxer in a squad of 10 that was still in contention after the rest were eliminated at the preliminary rounds. Kenya took arguably largest contingent amongst 11 Nations from Africa participating at the 12th edition of the world women’s premier boxing event.

Light Middle weight Lorna Kusa was eliminated by Kazakhstan’s Khalzova Valentine in their light middle weight round of 32 bout while Zone 3 silver winner Christine Ongare was outwitted by Ukraine’s Okhota Hanna in their Minimum weight fight.

The Kenyan boxers coached by Musa Benjamin and Dave Munuhe who also failed to advance past their preliminary rounds included middleweight Elizabeth Akinyi, featherweight Beatrice Akoth and Ann Wanjiru who lost her fly weight bout to KOB Tetiana of Ukraine.

Stacy Ayuma was no match for Democratic Republic of Congo’s Joceylin Tshamala who won their light weight bout on a 5-0 point decision while Amina Martha was also stopped at the preliminary round on May 13th by Rogolinska Beata in their Bantam weight bout.

Earlier Evelyn Akinyi had lost her welter weight fight to Moreira Ivanusa.

Kenya Boxing Team in Turkey:

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠;

1.Christine Ongare (Min: 45-48kg)

2.Ann Wanjiru (Fly : 50-52kg)

3.Amina Martha (Bantam:52-54kg)

4.Beatrice Okoth (Feather:54-57kg)

5.Stacy Ayoma (Light : 57-60kg)

6.Teresia Wanjiru (LightWelter:60-63kg)

Everlyne Akinyi (Welter : 63-66kg)

8.Lorna Kusa (LightMiddle :66-70kg)

9.Elizabeth Akinyi (Middle :70-75kg)

10.Elizabeth Andiego (LightHeavy:75-81kg)