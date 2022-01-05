The Boxing Federation of Kenya, BFK, released its 2022 calendar as its famed national side ‘Hit-Squad’ seeks better returns in the ring this time around.

Kenya battled hard on international level returning no medal at The Tokyo Olympic Games and the men’s IBA World championship in Belgrade, Serbia in October.

Kenya had four boxers at the Tokyo games. Nick Okoth, Elly Ajowi, Christine Ongare and Elizabeth Akinyi lost their preliminary bouts in Tokyo.

Kenya had had a stellar showing in Kinshasa during the 2021 Africa Zone 3 Championships that saw the Hit Squad clinch gold, five silver and six bronze medals.

BFK Will be eyeing to restore the pride of boxing amongst its folklore in a raft of International events this year with Commonwealth games in Birmingham in July ranking high up on the list. Africa Championship in Tunisia in March and the postponed Women’s World championship in Istanbul, Turkey complete the international roll.

Traditional novices championship will open the local season in February. Five league rounds, an open championship and Inter counties series in December are some of the notable events in the year round pugilists calendar.

This year sees the full resumption of boxing activities in the country two years after its suspension following the covid-19 pandemic outbreak in March 2020.