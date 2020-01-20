Boxing federation asks for funds ahead of Olympic qualifiers

Boxing federation of Kenya has asked the government to fast track the release of funds to cater for the national team’s training camp ahead of the Africa Olympic qualifiers that will be held in Dakar Senegal.

The team intensified its training at Mathare Nairobi before heading to Nanyuki for final training sessions.

2016 Olympics gold medalist Rayton Okwiri and last year’s All Africa games Silver medalist Shaffie Bakari have expressed their optimism ahead of the Africa Olympic qualifiers set to kick off on 20th to 29th of next month in Senegal.

The team that consists of 27 players and is under the tutelage of Benjamin Musa will be slashed down to a team of 13 with the team scheduled to leave the country on 17th of next month.

Close to 22 slots will be up for grabs in the men’s categories while 11 slots will be allocated for the ladies from African continent in the Tokyo Olympic Games.