Boxing Federation welcomes IOC’s decision to postpone Olympics

Boxing Federation of Kenya has welcomed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decision to postpone this year’s Tokyo Summer Olympic games because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement that was shared to newsrooms by the federation’s communication officer Duncan Kuria, the federation has asked all Kenyan Boxers to continue training at their homes in order to keep fit and intensify training.

This comes a day after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) postponed this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Boxing Federation has however urged Kenyan boxers not to relent on their daily training at their homes.

Two Kenyan Boxers had already booked slots to the Olympic Games during the qualifiers that were held in Dakar Senegal.

Kenyan Captain Nick Okoth, who is the 2015 African Boxing Championships gold medallist and Commonwealth Games flyweight bronze medallist Christine Ongare were the only Kenyan Boxers who had booked slots to the Games.

Kenya tied in fifth with Tunisia, Ghana and Mozambique after each team sent two boxers from the Qualifiers.