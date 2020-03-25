Boxing Federation welcomes IOC’s decision to postpone Olympics

Written By: Karanja David
12

Boxing Federation welcomes IOC’s decision to postpone Olympics

Boxing Federation of Kenya has welcomed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decision to postpone this year’s Tokyo Summer Olympic games because of the global coronavirus pandemic. 

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

In a statement that was shared to newsrooms by the federation’s communication officer Duncan Kuria, the federation has asked all Kenyan Boxers to continue training at their homes in order to keep fit and intensify training.

Also Read  Kenyans urged to use properly disinfected water

This comes a day after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) postponed this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Boxing Federation has however urged Kenyan boxers not to relent on their daily training at their homes.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Two Kenyan Boxers had already booked slots to the Olympic Games during the qualifiers that were held in Dakar Senegal. 

Kenyan Captain Nick Okoth, who is the 2015 African Boxing Championships gold medallist and Commonwealth Games flyweight bronze medallist Christine Ongare were the only Kenyan Boxers who had booked slots to the Games.

Also Read  Nairobi County waives mortuary fees to decongest mortuaries

Kenya tied in fifth with Tunisia, Ghana and Mozambique after each team sent two boxers from the Qualifiers.

Also Read  Trump to deploy National Guard to fight virus
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR