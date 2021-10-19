The national boxing team ‘Hit Squad’ will leave the country on Thursday ahead of the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

The global show-piece is slated for October 23 to November 6th.

2015 Africa Boxing Championship lightweight gold medallist Nick Okoth and Africa Zone 3 super heavyweight gold medallist Elly Ajowi will lead a squad of 13 Kenyan boxers to the Championship.

Flyweight David Karanja, bantamweight Shaffi Bakari, featherweight Martin Oduor, light welterweight Victor Odhiambo, welterweight Joseph Shigali and light middleweight Boniface Mugunde are also in the Kenyan team.

Martin Maina will be the only boxer making his debut in the national team.

Meanwhile AIBA will award the winners of the Men’s World Boxing Championships with solid gold and silver medals respectively.

‘We hope to give our athletes more reasons to push themselves and achieve greatness,’ said President Umar Kremlev. ‘With this prestigious title, not only will the champions receive medals and belts to keep and wear with pride, but also significant prize money. I am confident that this will motivate the younger generation to go into boxing gyms, train hard and reach new heights.’

The official gloves of the championships will change color – white with colored AIBA logos will replace red and blue. The difference between corners will remain in the colors of the uniform, however, rules allow participants to display national colors on their kits as well.

‘White gloves will symbolise the fresh start, fairness and transparency of our major events. We will do our utmost to ensure a fair chance for everyone,’ the President added.