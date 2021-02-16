Boxing: IOC cancels final Olympic qualifying event, slots to be earned through ranking

The final Olympic boxing qualifier for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games scheduled for Paris, France in June has been scrapped.

The Kenya national boxing team ‘Hit-Squad’ of eleven pugilists had been training in readiness for the qualifiers.

The announcement by the International Olympic Committee, IOC, Boxing Task Force, BTF, means that the fifty three quota places that would have been available at the world qualifier will now be assigned on rankings.

The best ranked boxer per region per weight category will be in line for a place at the Tokyo Games. The BTF rankings at the conclusion of each continental event will be used to distribute the 53 additional quota places – 32 for men and 21 for women.

Kenya Boxing Federation, KBF, communications director Duncan Kuria revealed that a total of thirteen slots will be allocated to the continent, stating that they are hopeful of securing two slots.

‘’The IOC has indicated that they will consult the boxing task force rankings to decide the one extra slot that’s going to be allocated to the country. We are hoping that Kenya will get at least two slots in welterweight women’s category and men’s heavy weight. Elly Ajowi and Elizabeth Akinyi finished third at the Africa qualifiers and we hope that they will be considered when the allocations are done’’, Kuria told KBC Sports.

During the Africa qualifiers held in Senegal in February 2020, Kenya qualified two boxers, Nick Okoth and Christine Ongare who earned automatic qualification to the Rio games after emerging victorious in their final bouts.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic games is set to be held from 23rd July-8th August 2021, one year after being postponed following the global outbreak of Corona Virus.