Boxing: Kenya to camp in Havana ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

Boxing: Kenya to camp in Havana ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic Games...

The national boxing team is expected to pitch a 10-day training camp in Cuba ahead of the Africa 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers.

The Africa qualifiers are expected to be held In Dakar Senegal 9th-15th September 2023.

The national boxing team famously known as Hit-Squad ‘ composed of 13 boxers left the country on Friday for the specialized training in the North American country..

The training will be key to Kenya’s preparations for the Olympic qualifiers where its bidding to qualify an improved number of boxers to next year’s Paris games.

Kenya featured four boxers at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

Hit-squad will be captained by heavy weight boxer Elizabeth Andiego who will be seeking to seal her third Olympic slot , commonwealth games bronze winner Christine Ongare, Zone 3 fly weight gold medalist David Karanja, Welter Weight Ethan Maina, Light heavy weight Robert Okaka, Heavyweight Peter Abuti, Super heavy weight Fred Ramogi and deputy captain Boniface Mugunde.

Others are welter weight Friza Anyango, Lightweight Teresia Wairimu and Bantam weight Amina Martha.

Kenya clinched a total of seven medals at the recently concluded Africa Boxing Championship in Yaounde Cameroon .

Prior to heading to Cubba the team has been undergoing training under the guidance of head coach Benjamin Musa at Matahre Depot .

Cuba is one of the most the most polished boxing countries in the world and Kenya holding a training there could improve their chances of doing well at the Africa qualifiers.