Boxing: Kenya toast of the region as ‘Hit-Squad’ wins East Africa title

Kenya emerged the overall winners at the just concluded East Africa Club Boxing Championship in Dar es Salaam Tanzania.

Kenyan pugilists bagged 11 medals, 8 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze.

National boxing team ‘Hit squad’ captain Nick Okoth bagged gold for Kenya in the light weight 60kg category after humbling compatriot George Wainaina.

Tanzania’s Justine Mohammed lost to Kenya’s David Karanja in an entertaining 51kg bout, Moses Kilavuka lost to compatriot Shaffi Bakari in the Bantam Weight 54kgs, Issac Meja saw off Raju Haji of Tanzania in the feather Weight 57kgs category, Samuel Njau trounced Musa Abubakar on points while Washington Wandera humbled Juma Kaiza on points.

In the light Welterweight 63.5kgs category Anthony Maina defeated Issa Mbwana while Kenya's Boniface Mugunde bagged Gold after trouncing Tanzania's Maono Ally on points. Focus now shifts to the Africa Zone 3 Boxing Championship slated for March in Tanzania.