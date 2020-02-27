Boxing: Nick Okoth books 2020 Tokyo Olympics spot

Written By: Buckley Fetha
Nick Okoth became the first Kenyan boxer to book a slot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after outclassing Uganda’s Isaac Masembe in the featherweight bout in Dakar, Senegal.

Okoth will be making a return to the Olympics after missing the last two editions in London 2012 and Rio in 2016.

Okoth took a commanding lead from the start and won the bout on unanimous points.

Compatriot Elly Ajowi could not withstand the heavy punches from Morocco’s Younes Baala.

In the ladies category; Kenya’s Christine Ongare saw her hopes reduced after losing to Rabab Cheddar of Morocco while Elizabeth Akinyi also lost to Bel Ahbib Oumayma.

