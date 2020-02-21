Boxing: Okwiri through to quarters in Africa qualifiers

Kenyan pugilist Rayton Okwiri enhanced his chances of booking a ticket in this year’s Olympic Games after he qualified for the quarter-finals of the middleweight category in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic boxing qualifiers that got underway Thursday in Dakar, Senegal.

Okwiri, who is the Africa Boxing Union professional middleweight champion, defeated Emhemed Elmagasbi of Libya on points to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Okwiri will face Kavuma David Ssemujju, of Uganda this Sunday in the quarter-finals as he seeks to return to the Olympic Games.

Okwiri was eliminated in the last 16 of the welterweight category during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil.

The 2020 Olympic games will be held between the 24th July and 9th of August in Tokyo, Japan.