Boxing team leaves for camp ahead of Olympic qualifiers

The team of 19 boxers will, later on, be trimmed to just 13 who will head to Dakar for the qualifiers to be held from the 20th to 29th of this month.

The Kenya national boxing team left Nairobi this evening heading to Nanyuki for a two-week training camp ahead of the Olympic qualifiers set for Senegal from 20th to 29th of this month.

The Boxing Federation of Kenya is hoping to take about seven boxers to the Olympics this year, unlike in Rio, Brazil four years ago, when Kenya had a representation of only 3 boxers.

It is doubtful however with the numerous challenges facing the federation that is in a financial dilemma.

The federation needs up to Ksh 12 million to take a full team of 13 boxers to Senegal for the qualifiers, with Africa only granted a slot of 37 boxers at the Olympics.

The Boxing Federation of Kenya is however optimistic the government will come through for them.

After six male boxers have been dropped, the final contingent of 13 boxers, 8 men and 5 ladies, is expected to head to Senegal on the 17thof this month.