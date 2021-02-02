BOXING:AIBA President’s Nairobi visit set to kick start dialogue with Africa

The international Boxing Association, AIBA president Umar Kremlev is expected to visit Nairobi during the AIBA African Virtual forum set for February 7th 2021. The meeting will also be attended virtually by AIBA board of directors and the continents boxing federation heads.

The meeting is geared to helping AIBA identify technical and financial assistance that each African country requires, Mr. Kremlev said in astatement.

‘’The second year in a row we are organizing AIBA Forums on five continents. Unfortunately, last year, because of the pandemic situation we conducted only three – in America, Oceania, and Asia, and the rest two, Europe and Africa, were canceled. This year, because of the ongoing situation, we will organize everything virtually, so everybody can participate. We will come to Africa to know what we can improve on the continent, in every single country,’ Mr. Kremlev said.

The forum is set to discus; presentation of the new AIBA Committees and Competition calendar, AIBA Development plan for National Federations, Communication strategy, Anti-doping seminars among others.

Kremlev expressed the need for the continent to pull in one direction so as to achieve desired international standards including meeting IOC threshold after a recent standoff between AIBA and the international Olympic committee

‘I am sure that only together with National Federations we can build our sustainable and prosperous future. We need to unite and show a joint work to meet the expectations of the IOC. We have a huge potential to overcome all our difficulties,’ added the AIBA President.

African Boxing Confederation, AFBC, President Dr. Mohamed Moustahsane welcomed the visit saying it will expose AIBA leadership to the African continent, its unique challenges and solutions as well.

‘’ It is very good that Mr. Kremlev will be present and will discuss directly with AIBA member countries his plans and projects, will listen to the continental challenges and will see the African particularities. This is the best way to work together, improving relationships and cooperation. Development always goes through dialogue. I’m sure we will succeed in implementing our projects for the development of boxing on the continent and in a short time improve African boxing at all levels,’ said Dr. Moustahsane.