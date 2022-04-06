Boy 14 arrested over murder of 11-year-old in Kajiado

Detectives in Isinya, Kajiado County have arrested a 14 year old boy in connection with gruesome murder of Emmanuel Kibet Kipkemboi, a grade 5 pupil.

The suspect, who used to play football with the deceased, is being interrogated at Isinya Police Station with detectives trying to unravel the motive behind the gruesome killing.

Investigations by detectives revealed that the teenager was behind the killing either alone or with the help of unknown people.

Kipkemboi, a grade five pupil at Sathya Sai School in Kisaju, Isinya Sub-County went missing from his home on March 26 at around 2pm.

A search for him by his family proved futile with his body found days later on March 30 at an unoccupied house a few kilometers from his home.

According to George Kipsang, Kipkemboi’s uncle, the minor’s body was found in a pool of blood.

The walls of the room where his body lay had a lot of blood sprawled on the walls, an indication that there was a struggle before he met his death.

A postmortem conducted at the Athi-river Shalom Hospital revealed that the boy was stabbed 17 times using a sharp object on the head, neck and hands.

His family has since called for a speedy investigation into the incident terming it as devastating and a big blow to them as they recently lost Kipkemboi’s father in January this year.