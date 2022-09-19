Braeburn finalizing deal to acquire Hillcrest Schools

Braeburn Schools Limited is set to complete its bid to take over operations from Hillcrest Investments following an agreement entered by the two parties Wednesday last week.

In a gazette notice dated 19th September 2022, Braeburn Schools Limited, the transferee, noted that it intended to acquire the assets and business of operations of the transferor (Hillcrest Investments)as soon as the conditions agreed upon are finalized.

“Notice is hereby given under the Transfer of Businesses Act (Chapter 500, Laws of Kenya) that the nursery, primary, secondary education, and student boarding business carried on by Hillcrest Investments Limited (Transferor) under the names Hillcrest, Hillcrest Secondary, Hillcrest International, Hillcrest Preparatory, Hillcrest Early Years and Hillcrest Kindergaten be transferred to Braeburn Schools Limited,” read part of the notice.

The agreement will also see Braeburn carry out its operations at the same premises where Hillcrest was situated in Langata Road, Karen Nairobi.

In the notice, Braeburn was, however, categorical that it shall not be liable to money debts and liabilities owing by Hillcrest in respect of their businesses up to last week’s date (14 September 2022) noting that this is a matter for Hillcrest to receive and settle.

“Save as specifically provided in the agreement, the transferee will not assume nor is it intended to assume any liabilities incurred by the transferor with respect to its assets or business up to the date of transfer,” added the notice.

Hillcrest Schools was once owned by the late renowned Kenyan politician Kenneth Matiba.