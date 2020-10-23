Featuring Khaligraph Jones’ new music video “Kwendaa” which dropped today
The weekend is always a great time to load up on new music from Kenya and around the world. We’ve compiled a list of 10 new videos you should definitely check out.
Remember, stay safe, even while you party, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!
Khaligraph Jones – Kwendaa (Video Above)
Bahati feat Vivian – Najua
Masauti – Deka
Nadia Mukami feat Sanaipei Tande – Wangu (Music Video is new)
Zuchu feat Joeboy – Nobody
Mejja X Parroty X Kabagazi X OneBoy – Lewa
One Republic – Wild Life
Ariana Grande – Positions
Maluma feat Myke Towers – Madrid
The Weeknd – Too Late
