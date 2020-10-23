Featuring Khaligraph Jones’ new music video “Kwendaa” which dropped today

The weekend is always a great time to load up on new music from Kenya and around the world. We’ve compiled a list of 10 new videos you should definitely check out.

Remember, stay safe, even while you party, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Khaligraph Jones – Kwendaa (Video Above)

Bahati feat Vivian – Najua

Masauti – Deka

Nadia Mukami feat Sanaipei Tande – Wangu (Music Video is new)

Zuchu feat Joeboy – Nobody

Mejja X Parroty X Kabagazi X OneBoy – Lewa

One Republic – Wild Life

Ariana Grande – Positions

Maluma feat Myke Towers – Madrid

The Weeknd – Too Late

