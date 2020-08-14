Nothing says weekend like a good new playlist

We’ve compiled a list of all the songs you’ve been listening to on YouTube; some are brand new, like Sauti Sol and Burna Boy’s collaboration that dropped sometime in the wee hours. The point is to keep you dancing all through the weekend.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask.

Burna Boy feat Sauti Sol – Time Flies

Otile Brown – Just in Love (Live album show)

Harmonize – Jeshi

Brown Mauzo feat. Timmy Tdat – Wote wazuri

Willy Paul feat Mejja – Prakata

Octopizzo – Nikupate

Rich Mavoko – Niwahi

Avril – Coming Home

Baba Levo feat Rayvanny – Ngongingo

Jose Gatutura feat Davy Kamoko – Njue ya nja

King 98 feat Diamond – Kachiri

Shiru wa GP – Ruoini

Matata – Mapema

