Nothing says weekend like a good new playlist
We’ve compiled a list of all the songs you’ve been listening to on YouTube; some are brand new, like Sauti Sol and Burna Boy’s collaboration that dropped sometime in the wee hours. The point is to keep you dancing all through the weekend.
Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask.
Burna Boy feat Sauti Sol – Time Flies
Otile Brown – Just in Love (Live album show)
Harmonize – Jeshi
Brown Mauzo feat. Timmy Tdat – Wote wazuri
Willy Paul feat Mejja – Prakata
Octopizzo – Nikupate
Rich Mavoko – Niwahi
Avril – Coming Home
Baba Levo feat Rayvanny – Ngongingo
Jose Gatutura feat Davy Kamoko – Njue ya nja
King 98 feat Diamond – Kachiri
Shiru wa GP – Ruoini
Matata – Mapema
