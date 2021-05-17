Brazil tacticians back to work with Malkia Strikers

Six top-level volleyball Brazilian experts who had last month visited Kenya for a scoping visit ahead of the national volleyball team travel to Brazil for an international camp are back in the country. The tacticians had left the country to go and await the Malkia strikers in Sao Paulo before the trip was forfeited following the advice of Kenyan health authorities on the covid-19 situation in the country, and the plan modified for the tacticians to return and train the team in Nairobi. Their return coincides with the return of Malkia Strikers to their Kenyatta University bubble Camp today after a busy and brief low altitude training camp in Mombasa. “We wanted to simulate as close as possible the conditions the team would have got in Brazil, and that is why we picked on Mombasa for the team to have experience of near same conditions in both Brazil and Tokyo “, said Mr Mutuku, the Olympics Kenya Ag. Secretary General. Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

His sentiments were shared by the organizations President, Paul Tergat who closed the camp and urged the athletes to view the changes positively, now that they have an even richer package and support on both the hard and soft skills trainings. The Ministry of Sports, through the Cabinet Secretary’s representative, Ms. Rose Wachuka assured the volleyball queens that all matters around their preparations and participation at the Olympics will be handled timely and comprehensively, hence they should keep their focus on the prize of delivering a medal for Kenya. The arrival of the Brazilian coaches will provide seamless transition of the team whose motivation is at an all-time high following the Mombasa program. The coaches are in Kenya courtesy of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Empowerment Program, in collaboration with Kenya Volleyball Federation & Olympics Kenya. The objective is to assist the Malkia Strikers improve on their technical performance in Tokyo and beyond, in order to change the perception of Africa Women volleyball at the global stage. The coaches include Head Coach – Mr. Luizomar de Moura, Assistant Coach – Mr. Jefferson Arosti, Strength & Conditioning Trainer – Mr. Marcelo Vitorino de Souza, Team Manager – Mr. Roberto Opice Neto, Data Analyst – Leornard Lopes Barbosa & Physio Mr. Thiago Menezes Lessa MOREIRA.