The swearing in of seven female governors today would appear to break the patriachal bias to entrust women with top political leadership. In the 2013 general election top county leadership was a preserve of men, with only 3 women making it in 2017 to a record 7 women governors 5 years later. From Kwale through to Machakos to the land of miraa in Meru county women have broken the proverbial glass ceiling.

